Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

