Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
