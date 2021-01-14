Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 141.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Georgetown University increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

AAPL stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

