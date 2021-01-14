AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APPF. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,784 shares of company stock worth $9,463,286. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

