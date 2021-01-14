Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,009. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

