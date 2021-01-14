Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE APO opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 34.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.