Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 286.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of APO stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

