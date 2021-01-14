Apex Price Down 79.9% Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Apex has a market cap of $561,624.41 and approximately $3,542.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 79.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

