AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

AO World stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637. AO World has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

