Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.00.

ANTM stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.43. 898,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,213. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

