Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Tudor Pickering

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 58.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.