ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $375.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $378.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

