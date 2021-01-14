Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.