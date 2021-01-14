Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 101.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,349 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 135,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,275. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.32 million, a PE ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. Research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

