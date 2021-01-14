Andres Reiner Sells 83,985 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,947,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,548,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PROS by 60.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

