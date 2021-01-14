Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in December

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMCF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Company Profile

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology.

