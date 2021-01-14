Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in December

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AMCF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Company Profile
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.