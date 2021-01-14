Analyzing South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. South Plains Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

21.6% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for South Plains Financial and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate BancSystem 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 14.60% 9.80% 0.97% First Interstate BancSystem 23.85% 8.42% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and First Interstate BancSystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.87 $29.22 million $1.69 11.63 First Interstate BancSystem $703.90 million 3.82 $181.00 million $3.07 13.86

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats South Plains Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, and finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 26 full-service banking locations; and 12 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers marketing, credit review, credit cards, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare and professional services, education, governmental services, mining, technology, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 152 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.