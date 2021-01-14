Analyzing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A SMART Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96%

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and SMART Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.83 -$1.14 million $1.81 20.72

Maxeon Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 SMART Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.79%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SMART Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMART Global beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

