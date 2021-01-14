Analyzing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Kidoz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -10.22 Kidoz $4.52 million 12.42 -$14.65 million N/A N/A

Esports Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Kidoz -256.31% -185.18% -162.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Kidoz on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

