Analyzing Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and First Quantum Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 3.24 -$57.00 million N/A N/A

Alderon Iron Ore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals -6.23% -0.45% -0.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alderon Iron Ore and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 0 2 13 0 2.87

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus price target of $19.49, indicating a potential upside of 1.89%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Summary

Alderon Iron Ore beats First Quantum Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

