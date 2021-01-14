Analysts Set Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Target Price at $23.20

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 79,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $762.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.89.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.97 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

