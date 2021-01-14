Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$8.56

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at C$273,991.20.

TSE VET traded up C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$21.77.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

