Analysts Set PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Target Price at $106.42

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. 251,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $130.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

