Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $38.40

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

HXL traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,791. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hexcel by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

