Analysts Set Expectations for Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $13.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.30.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $343.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Mastercard by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

