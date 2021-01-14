Analysts Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $97.92

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crown by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.39. 718,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

