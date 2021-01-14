Analysts Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT at $24.00

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCH shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BCH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 69,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,285. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.97 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

