Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT at $19.40

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 228,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

