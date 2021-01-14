Analysts Set Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) PT at $26.33

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 190,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $68,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,980 in the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

