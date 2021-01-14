Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $159.91

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.27.
ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ARE stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.90. 2,018,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after acquiring an additional 542,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").
