Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $159.91

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.27.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.90. 2,018,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after acquiring an additional 542,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

