Analysts Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,137,582 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

