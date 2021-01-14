Analysts Offer Predictions for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.64). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRTX. Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 2.17. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $123.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,674. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

