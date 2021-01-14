Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameren Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

AEE opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Ameren by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

