Analysts Offer Predictions for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albertsons Companies in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

NYSE:ACI opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,566 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,662,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 366,112 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $4,326,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

