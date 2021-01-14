Analysts Expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. SSR Mining reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

