Analysts Expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will post sales of $111.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the lowest is $110.25 million. NMI posted sales of $104.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year sales of $434.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.63 million to $435.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $507.11 million, with estimates ranging from $460.31 million to $553.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.74. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

