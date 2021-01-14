Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $833.82 Million

Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $833.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $900.00 million. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.40. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.47.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.