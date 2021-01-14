Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,849,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,284,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,349,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,814,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 700,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,195. JFrog has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

