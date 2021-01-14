Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAN. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $23.01 on Thursday. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

