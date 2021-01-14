Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

CPRX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $366.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,079.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 150,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

