Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Capri by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

