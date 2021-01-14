Analysts Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstroNova.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 550.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 7,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.