Analysts Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstroNova.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 7,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
