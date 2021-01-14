Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post $96.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.96 million and the highest is $97.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $104.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $415.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.40 million to $415.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $439.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $443.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Rambus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

