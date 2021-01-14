Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.90). ATN International reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.49 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATNI. National Securities upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ATN International by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ATN International by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.96. 957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,891. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $762.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

