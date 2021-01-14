Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $469.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $473.60 million. Atlassian posted sales of $408.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $229.87 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $250.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.25. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

