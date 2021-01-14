Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.