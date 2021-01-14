Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $203.07 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $206.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

