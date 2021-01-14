Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 375.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

COLD stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. 10,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.