Americana Partners LLC Sells 6,265 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after purchasing an additional 925,761 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 860,109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 410,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,689,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 938,193 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

