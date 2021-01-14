Americana Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 117.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 230,262 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $402.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HESM. Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

