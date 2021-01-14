Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $337,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 35.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $21,843,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

BAC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. 48,297,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

